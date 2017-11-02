Police investigate fatal wrong-way crash in Russell County - WVVA TV Bluefield Beckley WV News, Weather and Sports

Police investigate fatal wrong-way crash in Russell County

RUSSELL COUNTY, VA (WVVA) -

The Virginia State Police said a driver was killed in a wrong-way collision on Wednesday.

It occurred around 6:00 a.m. on Route 58 near Route 614 in Russell County.

According to police, the driver of a 2017 Honda Civic was traveling east in the westbound lanes when he crashed head on into a 2009 Chevrolet 2500 pick-up truck. The driver, identified at Benjamin C. Ratliff, 21, of Swords Creek, VA died at the scene. Police said he was not wearing a seat belt. 

The driver of the pick-up, a 45-year-old man from Russell County, was flown to Bristol Regional Medical Center with serious injuries. 

