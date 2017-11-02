State Fire Marshal investigating fatal fire in Wyoming County

NEW RICHMOND, W.Va. (WVVA) Crews are on the scene of a fatal fire in Wyoming County.



According to dispatchers, the call came in this morning to a residence on River Road in New Richmond. Dispatchers said firefighters from the Pineville Vol. Fire Dept. and Mullens Fire Dept. are currently still on scene.

The Wyoming County Sheriff's Dept. has confirmed one person has died. The West Virginia Fire Marshal's office is also on scene investigating.



