Bluefield man sentenced in murder outside nightclub

A Bluefield, WV man who shot and killed a person outside a nightclub in January 2016 is sentenced to 40 years in prison.

Steven Michael Williams, 24, previously entered a guilty plea to second degree murder in the shooting death of Dexter Mitchell, 34.

Mitchell was shot a dozen times at close range. The shooting happened in the parking lot of the Quality Inn off U.S. Route 460. Click here to read a previous report.

During the hearing held Wednesday, the attorney for Williams asked for the sentence to be postponed. That request was denied.