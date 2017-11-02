Bluefield man sentenced in murder outside nightclub - WVVA TV Bluefield Beckley WV News, Weather and Sports

Bluefield man sentenced in murder outside nightclub

A Bluefield, WV man who shot and killed a person outside a nightclub in January 2016 is sentenced to 40 years in prison.

Steven Michael Williams, 24, previously entered a guilty plea to second degree murder in the shooting death of Dexter Mitchell, 34. 

Mitchell was shot a dozen times at close range. The shooting happened in the parking lot of the Quality Inn off U.S. Route 460. Click here to read a previous report. 

During the hearing held Wednesday, the attorney for Williams asked for the sentence to be postponed. That request was denied. 

