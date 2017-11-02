RECALL: 37 million fire extinguishers in U.S. - WVVA TV Bluefield Beckley WV News, Weather and Sports

RECALL: 37 million fire extinguishers in U.S.

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission has issued a recall on millions of fire extinguishers that may not work during an emergency.

It impacts Kidde brand fire extinguishers with plastic handles. According to CPSC, the product "can become clogged or require excessive force to discharge and can fail to activate during a fire emergency."  The nozzle can also detach during use and cause an impact hazard.

There has been one reported death following a 2014 vehicle fire in which a fire extinguisher didn't work and 390 additional reports of "failed or limited activation or nozzle detachment."  Those additional reports include 16 injuries and 91 instances of property damage.

The recall involves 134 Kidde models manufactured from 1973 to August of this year. Contact Kidde for a free replacement at 855-271-0773 (8:30 a.m.- 5 p.m. M-F and 9 a.m.- 3 p.m. on weekends). More information can be found on www.kidde.com

Plastic-handle models produced between January 1, 1973 and October 25, 2015

2A40BC

Gillette TPS-1 1A10BC

Sams SM 340

6 RAP

Home 10BC

Sanford 1A10BC

6 TAP

Home 1A10BC

Sanford 2A40BC

Ademco 720 1A10BC

Home 2A40BC

Sanford TPS-1 1A10BC

Ademco 722 2A40BC

Home H-10 10BC

Sanford TPS-1 2A40BC

ADT 3A40BC

Home H-110 1A10BC

Sears 2RPS   5BC

All Purpose 2A40BC

Home H-240 2A-40BC

Sears 58033 10BC

Bicentenial RPS-2  10BC

Honeywell 1A10BC

Sears 58043 1A10BC

Bicentenial TPS-2  1A-10BC

Honeywell TPS-1 1A10BC

Sears 5805  2A40BC

Costco 340

J.L. 2A40BC

Sears 958034

FA 340HD

J.L. TPS-1 2A40BC

Sears 958044

FA240HD

Kadet 2RPS-1   5BC

Sears 958054

FC 340Z

Kidde 10BC

Sears 958075

FC Super

Kidde 1A10BC

Sears RPS-1 10BC

FC210R-C8S

Kidde 2A40BC

Sears TPS-1  1A10BC

Fire Away 10BC Spanish

Kidde 40BC

Sears TPS-1 2A40BC

Fire Away 1A10BC Spanish

Kidde RPS-1 10BC

Traveler 10BC

Fire Away 2A40BC Spanish

Kidde RPS-1 40BC

Traveler 1A10BC

Fireaway 10 (F-10)

Kidde TPS-1 1A10BC

Traveler 2A40BC

Fireaway 10BC

Kidde TPS-1 2A40BC

Traveler T-10 10BC

Fireaway 110 (F-110)

KX 2-1/2 TCZ

Traveler T-110 1A10BC

Fireaway 1A10BC

Mariner 10BC

Traveler T-240 2A40BC

Fireaway 240 (F-240)

Mariner 1A10BC

Volunteer 1A10BC

Fireaway 2A40BC

Mariner 2A40BC

Volunteer TPS-V 1A10BC

Force 9 2A40BC

Mariner M-10  10BC

XL 2.5 TCZ

FS 340Z

Mariner M-110 1A10BC

XL 2.5 TCZ-3

Fuller 420  1A10BC

Mariner M-240 2A40BC

XL 2.5 TCZ-4

Fuller Brush 420 1A10BC

Master Protection 2A40BC

XL 2.75 RZ

FX210

Montgomery Ward 10BC

XL 2.75 RZ-3

FX210R

Montgomery Ward 1A-10BC

XL 2-3/4 RZ

FX210W

Montgomery Ward 8627 1A10BC

XL 340HD

FX340GW

Montgomery Ward 8637  10BC

XL 4 TXZ

FX340GW-2

Quell 10BC

XL 5 PK

FX340H

Quell 1A10BC

XL 5 TCZ

FX340SC

Quell RPS-1 10BC

XL 5 TCZ-1

FX340SC-2

Quell TPS-1 1A10BC

XL5 MR

Gillette 1A10BC

Quell ZRPS  5BC

XL 6 RZ

Plastic-handle models with date codes between January 2, 2012 and August 15, 2017

AUTO FX5 II-1

FC5

M10G

FA10G

FS10

M10GM

FA10T

FS110

M110G

FA110G

FS5

M110GM

FA5-1

FX10K

M5G

FA5G

FX5 II

M5GM

FC10

H110G

RESSP

FC110

H5G

Push-button Pindicator fire extinguishers: The recall involves eight models of Kidde Pindicator fire extinguishers manufactured between August 11, 1995 and September 22, 2017. The no-gauge push-button extinguishers were sold in red and white, and with a red or black nozzle. These models were sold primarily for kitchen and personal watercraft applications.

Push Button Pindicator Models manufactured between  August 11, 1995 and September 22, 2017

KK2

M5PM

100D

AUTO 5FX

210D

AUTO 5FX-1

M5P

FF 210D-1

