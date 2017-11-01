WVU Tech Men and Women sweep opening night

Beckley, WV

WVVA-TV

The WVU Tech Basketball Teams made their debuts in Beckley matter on Wednesday night.

The Men defeated Glenville State 82-80. The Golden Bears were led by Junior Abbey and Tamon Scruggs who each had 16 points. Beckley native Nequan Carrington also chipped in with 13.

The Women knocked off Bluefield College 78-68. The Golden Bears were led by Savannah Shamblin who had 24 points. Alexandria Combs also had 17 on the night.

Up next, the Men will host Davis and Elkins on November 4 at 3 pm. The women will travel to Shawnee State on the same day at 6 pm.