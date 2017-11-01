Bluefield College Men open season with a win - WVVA TV Bluefield Beckley WV News, Weather and Sports

Bluefield College Men open season with a win

Posted:

Bluefield, VA

WVVA-TV

The Bluefield College Men's Basketball team got the season going the right way.  The Rams knocked off Ohio Christian 92-64 on Wednesday night from The Dome.  The Rams were led by Jorge Concepcion III who had 21 points.  Ty'Quon Reid also chipped in with 12 points.  The Rams start the season at 1-0.  Up next, they will host Lincoln University at home on November 10.

