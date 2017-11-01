Summers Co-Fayetteville in a must win situation

Fayetteville, WV

WVVA-TV

It's the final week of the regular season across the mountain state and there's still some teams that have plenty to play for. In Class A Summers County and Fayetteville square off this weekend in the ville, where it's simple. A win and you're in. "I think you'll see two hungry teams on Friday night and you know kind of fighting for their playoff lives" said Summers Co head coach Chris Vicars. "You know we have a big task ahead of us. I hope we play well and we'll see what happens" said Fayetteville head coach David Moneypenny.

The Pirates have struggled of late, losing three of their last four games after starting off 5-0 and on senior night want, they want to turn their bad luck around. "I mean it's a big game, but it's also, we just got to look at it as it's just another game. We just got to go out and just play the way that we know we can" said Fayetteville senior Tristen Coots.

In Hinton, the Bobcats are 5-4 after a loss last week at Richwood, but are confident they can bounce back and take care of business. "I think we know what we have to do and we have the personnel and the players to do it. I just think that if we play for each other and not ourselves, then we can come out with a win" said Summers Co senior Andrew Richmond.

And although the postseason season doesn't start for another week, don't that these two teams, as they already in a playoff state of mind. "For their seniors it could be their last game ever and for our seniors, it could be our last game ever. I think that the pressure is on both teams can cause some issues or something like that, but I think if we can play under control but play angry at the same time, then we'll be ok" said Richmond. "I mean it's been a long ride for sure. the past four years and all of the years before that playing football and yea I just want to hopefully end it with a bang" said Coots.