New flashing turn lights possible cause of accidents on Rt. 460

A member of the Tazewell County Board of supervisors is hoping to caution drivers of the new traffic lights along Rt. 460, that he says has lead to several crashes since they were put in in June.

Charles Stacy says he is certain that the new traffic pattern has left driver confused as to when it is correct to turn into oncoming traffic.

The traffic lights at the intersections of Leatherwood Lane and Commerce Drive used to feature a red, yellow and green turning light. In June, the Virginia Department of Transportation changed the light to include a flashing yellow arrow. VDOT says the flashing arrow was put in with hopes that drivers would be more cautious when making a left turn.

“The advantage of the lights is that it makes it more intuitive that you need to yield for the signal," said VDOT Communications Manager Michelle Earl, "more so than just the green ball that you see in most signals. So the arrow is supposed to give you more of a visual that you need to yield to oncoming traffic and cross when safe."

Charles Spacy says drivers were not warned of these changes and are still unsure on how the light works. He recounts the claims of the drivers involved in an accident at Leatherwood Lane in October that sent a young girl on a medical flight to a Charleston hospital.

"Both operators gave totally different reports. The car that was making the left hand turn indicated that she had a green arrow. And as I understand it, the individual that was coming form West Virginia into Virginia said she had a green light as well," Stacy said.

Stacy says the flashing lights could be a positive way to alleviate traffic and congestion in a turning lane once drivers become familiar with the traffic pattern.

“If you don’t understand and appreciate what flashing yellow means and use it, not as an automatic go, but a yield to right-away and if the way is clear, you can go, then there are going to be some really bad accidents."

VDOT says they are working with the Bluefield, Virginia police department to investigate the recent accidents.