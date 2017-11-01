Princeton student raising funds to attend leadership conference

A student from Princeton Middle was chosen to represent the school next summer at the Junior National Young Leaders Conference.

Dominick Collins is the 6th grader who was nominated by a teacher to represent the school at a prestigious conference. Collins explains what the conference is about. "There's this thing where you go to Washington. You go to all these different classes, and they teach you about leadership... and everything."

Dominick was nominated by his English and Language teacher, Juanita Ferrell, who feels Collins is a perfect nominee. "It's for those students who stand out as outgoing, academic, studious, and concentrated on their neighborhood. And Dominick definitely stands out in that category."

Dominick's mom, Christie Marion, works at an eye center, and described how she felt when they received the notification. Excited? "Yes! I cried for two weeks! Very proud."

Marion has started a Go Fund Me page, to raise donations to help offset Dominick's traveling expenses. "It will cover his 6-day stay, including his hotel fees and food. And all of the materials he'll need for his classes."

If you would like to make a donation to help Dominick travel to DC, the link to the webpage is accessible by clicking here.