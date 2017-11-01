Information sought on second man after New York attack - WVVA TV Bluefield Beckley WV News, Weather and Sports

Information sought on second man after New York attack

Posted: Updated:
NEW YORK (AP) -

The FBI is looking for information on a second man in connection with a deadly truck attack on a bike path near the World Trade Center.

The bureau on Wednesday issued a poster saying it is seeking the public's help with information about 32-year-old Mukhammadzoir Kadirov. The poster doesn't say why investigators want to know more about the man.

The poster says he was born in Uzbekistan. So was 29-year-old Sayfullo Saipov, who was charged Wednesday with providing material support to a terrorist group and violence and destruction of motor vehicles. Authorities say he drove the truck down the path intentionally, killing eight people.

A federal complaint states Saipov used his own name to rent the truck and said he wanted the rental for 75 minutes.

Investigators recovered a cellphone that had Islamic State group propaganda.

Saipov's lawyers haven't returned a message seeking comment.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WVVA
3052 Big Laurel Hwy, Bluefield, WV 24701
Switchboard: 800-227-9882
News tips: news@wvva.com or 304-327-7071

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WVVA. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.