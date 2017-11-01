Information sought on second man after New York attack

The FBI is looking for information on a second man in connection with a deadly truck attack on a bike path near the World Trade Center.
The bureau on Wednesday issued a poster saying it is seeking the public's help with information about 32-year-old Mukhammadzoir Kadirov. The poster doesn't say why investigators want to know more about the man.
Update: Mukhammadzoir Kadirov has been located, we are still looking for any information the public may have on him, call: 1-800-CALL-FBI— FBI New York (@NewYorkFBI) November 1, 2017
Law enforcement officials are seeking the public's assistance with information about Mukhammadzoir Kadirov https://t.co/Dd0gFOoGVw pic.twitter.com/zK8sQ32oz3— FBI New York (@NewYorkFBI) November 1, 2017
The poster says he was born in Uzbekistan. So was 29-year-old Sayfullo Saipov, who was charged Wednesday with providing material support to a terrorist group and violence and destruction of motor vehicles. Authorities say he drove the truck down the path intentionally, killing eight people.
A federal complaint states Saipov used his own name to rent the truck and said he wanted the rental for 75 minutes.
Investigators recovered a cellphone that had Islamic State group propaganda.
Saipov's lawyers haven't returned a message seeking comment.
