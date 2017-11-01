W.Va. Senator brings Washington to Woodrow Wilson High

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin, (D) West Virginia, brought the inner workings of Washington, D.C. into Woodrow Wilson High School's AP U.S. Government class on Wednesday.



The lawmaker took part in a Skype session at the school, taking tough questions from students on everything from his work on foreign affairs to climate change.



When asked by a student whether the government should focus more on opening new mines or retraining miners in other growing fields, he said "I'm for finding the new fuel of the future but we also have to face reality. Some people say, I don't want coal or fossil fuel...I just want clean energy. I say, that's wonderful, tell me what five hours of the day you want your electricity?



The interaction with West Virginia's senior senator reinforced a key concept taught by John Quesenberry.



"It excites me when I see the students excited. We talk often about the office of citizen. Nobody thinks that's a government office but it's a crucial thing. That got to participate as citizens and ask questions on their mind," explained Quesenberry.



Sen. Manchin also mentioned his morning briefing on Russia during Wednesday's discussion before heading off to vote on judicial nominations.



"We're talking to people on Google, Facebook, and Twitter on their involvement on Russia hacking and fake news. So it was really interesting all morning."



For student Madison Walker, it was a rare look at a world she and many of her classmates only see on TV.



"It was interesting seeing someone who cares about me in D.C. It was interesting to see how he was going back and forth through committee hearings, too, because we're learning about that in class."

