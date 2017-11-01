Decorating for Christmas begins a day after Halloween

Halloween is over and now places like The Greenbrier have shifted their focus to the holiday season. Spokesman Cam Huffman says it's all hands on deck.

"We're getting set up for our "60 days of Holiday Cheer." As soon as Halloween passes, we're getting closer to that 60-day window. So, decorations are being put up and it takes a huge team effort to make this happen," said Cam Huffman.

This is no easy task.

"More than 100 trees, 120,000 lights throughout the property. We'll have the thousand pounds of chocolate display set up pretty soon. Thanksgiving weekend. There's a lot going on to transport this place into a winter wonderland," Huffman said.

A winter wonderland wouldn't be complete without their ice rink.

"One of the big things in the winter time is our ice rink that we set up right outside Chesapeake Hall. Families can get out there on the ice and skate and really enjoy the weather so we get excited about that all year round and it's usually packed during the winter time. Families love to get out there and experience it," said Huffman.

They're not the only ones setting up an ice rink. State Fair of West Virginia CEO Kelly Collins says you'll find one in Fairlea, too.

"We're very excited to announce the first ever Christmas at the Fair. We've rented a synthetic ice rink. We have a Christmas light display, Santa's barn, visits from Santa Claus and some of your favorite fair food will be available and it's actually December 12th through January 1st. It will be located in the AG Pavilion on the north end of the grounds and we're very excited for it," Collins said.

