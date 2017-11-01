Two officers rise through ranks of Raleigh County Sheriff's Dept.

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) Two area law enforcement officers are rising through the ranks of the Raleigh County Sheriff's Dept.



During a promotion ceremony on Wednesday, Chief Deputy J.E. Canaday presented new titles to Cpl. Tony McGlothlin and Sgt. B.D. Stump.



Cpl. McGlothlin, a school resource officer, was promoted from his current position as deputy in front of friends and family. "To me, it's recognition that you go to work and do your job right to the best of your ability. Sometimes you get a smack on the back saying good job and sometimes you don't. But this is a culmination of all that we did right. "



Sgt. Stump was promoted from his current position as a Cpl. He has served on both road patrol and in the departments' detective bureau for almost 13 years.



"Twelve years working on 13 so finally I've made it to this point. It's just been a long road."



The promotions were based on test scores, performance evaluations, and years of service.