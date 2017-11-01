Bluefield man receives maximum sentence in beating, robbery of his mother

Two area law enforcement officers are rising through the ranks of the Raleigh County Sheriff's Dept.More >>
Two area law enforcement officers are rising through the ranks of the Raleigh County Sheriff's Dept.More >>
A Bluefield, WV man is given the maximum sentence for his role in the beating and robbery of his then 81-year-old mother.More >>
A Bluefield, WV man is given the maximum sentence for his role in the beating and robbery of his then 81-year-old mother.More >>
A Summers County man is behind bars after allegedly sexually assaulting a 15-year-old girl.More >>
A Summers County man is behind bars after allegedly sexually assaulting a 15-year-old girl.More >>
More than two years after a Fayette County man was shot dead in his home, detectives are turning up the heat to find his killer.More >>
More than two years after a Fayette County man was shot dead in his home, detectives are turning up the heat to find his killer.More >>
A former home confinement officer in West Virginia has been sentenced to one to 10 years in prison for bribery.More >>
A former home confinement officer in West Virginia has been sentenced to one to 10 years in prison for bribery.More >>
Authorities have charged an Iowa couple with murder in the death of their 4-month-old son, whose maggot-infested body was found in a baby swing in the family's home.More >>
Authorities have charged an Iowa couple with murder in the death of their 4-month-old son, whose maggot-infested body was found in a baby swing in the family's home.More >>
What started out as an innocent night of trick-or-treating took a startling turn for an Oak Hill mom and her child.More >>
What started out as an innocent night of trick-or-treating took a startling turn for an Oak Hill mom and her child.More >>
A man charged in the fatal shooting of a Norfolk State University football player told authorities that the victim tried to rob him.More >>
A man charged in the fatal shooting of a Norfolk State University football player told authorities that the victim tried to rob him.More >>