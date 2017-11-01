Bluefield man receives maximum sentence in beating, robbery of his mother

A Bluefield, WV man is given the maximum sentence for his role in the beating and robbery of his then 81-year-old mother.

Wayne Hartley, 44, will spend decades behind bars. Circuit Court Judge William Sadler issued a 40 year prison sentence with time served.

Hartley entered a guilty plea in September to first degree robbery.

Hartley's mother was brutality attacked on January 20 at her residence on Wythe Avenue by his then girlfriend Angela Graham, 42. According to court documents, the victim was hit with a baseball bat, sledge hammer, and rolling pin in order to obtain drugs.

Graham previously entered guilty pleas to attempted murder and first degree robbery. She was sentenced to more than 60 years in prison.

Prosecuting Attorney George Sitler said though Hartley didn't participate in the attack, "he clearly had knowledge of it, made no attempt to interfere, and used the victim's bank card to obtain funds after the attack was complete."

The victim recovered from her injuries.