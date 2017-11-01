U.S. Marshals help arrest, extradite Summers County man - WVVA TV Bluefield Beckley WV News, Weather and Sports

U.S. Marshals help arrest, extradite Summers County man

Posted:
By Patrice Mitchell, Morning Content Manager
Connect
Josh Boggs Josh Boggs
SUMMERS COUNTY (WVVA) -

A Summers County man is behind bars after allegedly sexually assaulting a 15-year-old girl. 

Josh Boggs, 35, has been charged with third degree sexual assault and is being held in Southern Regional Jail.

According to court document, Boggs and the victim engaged in an sexual relationship from August to October.

Boggs was arrested in Dublin, Virginia and sent back to Summers County and with the assistance of U.S. Marshals.

Boggs is being held on $40,000 bond.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WVVA
3052 Big Laurel Hwy, Bluefield, WV 24701
Switchboard: 800-227-9882
News tips: news@wvva.com or 304-327-7071

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WVVA. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.