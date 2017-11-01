U.S. Marshals help arrest, extradite Summers County man

A Summers County man is behind bars after allegedly sexually assaulting a 15-year-old girl.

Josh Boggs, 35, has been charged with third degree sexual assault and is being held in Southern Regional Jail.

According to court document, Boggs and the victim engaged in an sexual relationship from August to October.

Boggs was arrested in Dublin, Virginia and sent back to Summers County and with the assistance of U.S. Marshals.

Boggs is being held on $40,000 bond.