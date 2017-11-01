West Virginia home confinement officer sentenced for bribery - WVVA TV Bluefield Beckley WV News, Weather and Sports

West Virginia home confinement officer sentenced for bribery

Posted: Updated:
Jacques Vance Jacques Vance
CHARLESTON, WV (WVVA) -

A former home confinement officer in West Virginia has been sentenced to one to 10 years in prison for bribery.

News outlets report Jacques Vance was sentenced Tuesday in Kanawha County Circuit Court.

Vance admitted taking $4,000 in cash from a man who was serving home confinement under his supervision. Prosecutors say in return, Vance agreed not to report the man's home confinement violation.

Sheriff Mike Rutherford and the county's home confinement chief, Harry Carpenter, last week said they'd taken steps to prevent such conduct in the future.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WVVA
3052 Big Laurel Hwy, Bluefield, WV 24701
Switchboard: 800-227-9882
News tips: news@wvva.com or 304-327-7071

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WVVA. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.