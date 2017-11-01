Mother claims she discovered heroin in her child's trick-or-treat bag

OAK HILL, W.Va. (WVVA) What started out as an innocent night of trick-or-treating took a startling turn for an Oak Hill mom and her child.

Stacey Norris said she took her 3-year-old child trick-or-treating in the Hidden Valley area on Tuesday night. When she returned home, she said she found a plastic glove filled with a strange substance.



Norris said she immediately called Oak Hill Police who tested the substance. She claims it tested positive for Heroin. "I was heart broken. My heart sunk."



According to Norris, the Oak Hill Police Dept. is currently investigating the matter. She said law enforcement has since sent the substance off to the State Police Crime Lab in Charleston for additional testing.