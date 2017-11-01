Shooting suspect says football player tried to rob him - WVVA TV Bluefield Beckley WV News, Weather and Sports

Shooting suspect says football player tried to rob him

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) - A man charged in the fatal shooting of a Norfolk State University football player told authorities that the victim tried to rob him.

Twenty-two-year-old Jaquan Anderson, a former member of Norfolk State's football team, is charged with second-degree murder in the Friday shooting of 18-year-old Nicholas Ackies.

Anderson was arraigned on Monday and is being held without bond. Online court records indicate he's being represented by a public defender but don't list a name.

The Virginian-Pilot reports that Anderson told a 911 dispatcher that he shot Ackies after his friend tried to rob him.

