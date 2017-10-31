Halloween in Raleigh Co. offers something for everyone

It was a busy afternoon at one popular Halloween store in Beckley as trick-or-treaters were making their last minute costume purchases.

Spirit Halloween saw a surge of customers Tuesday afternoon.

But many kids agreed, that while the costumes are an important part of Halloween, the best part about the holiday is the candy.

But whatever costume you decide to wear, for most trick-or-treaters, it's all about the candy.

And while many residents take a low-key approach to decorating for Halloween, there's always one house that stands out each year.

Lori Harper's residence is always a hot spot for trick-or-treaters because of its elaborate display of scary props.

She says it takes her an entire day to decorate the house and just as long to take all the decorations down. She says it's all worthwhile, thanks to the smiles she puts on the children's faces.

Harper says she plans to see around 300 kids come to her door, but planned for 400.

At Faith Baptist Church in prosperity, members held a trunk-or-treat event featuring grilled hot dogs, hayrides and candy.

Participants decorated their cars according to different themes, as kids went trunk to trunk in search of sweets.

For those not interested in confectionery delights, something far more grave was going on in an historic Beckley cemetery.

"Haunted Beckley is in the Wildwood Cemetery tonight to meet some of the folks of Beckley's history to tell some stories of their lives and their deaths," Scott Worley said.

Around two dozen people came to hear local historians Scott and Cindy Worley tell some of Beckley's not-so-pleasant past.

"Sometimes when you're out here at night, things happen,” Worley said. “Things go bump, things appear in cameras and you hear sounds that you've never heard before."