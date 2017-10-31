Homegrown West Virginia business going for national award

It all starts with the apples. Buckets of them. And then comes the mashing. This is Hawk Knob Appalachian Hard Cider and Mead hard at work and for their efforts, they're a finalist in the American Farm Bureau Federation's Rural Entrepreneurship Challenge and that means a grant of $15,000.

"There were about 471 competitors nationwide and we were chosen in the first round selection as one of the four finalists," said Joshua Bennett, Co-founder of Hawk Knob.

Now, that they're in the final four, they move on to compete in Nashville for a chance at an additional $25,000.

"That's a live competition in front of a panel of judges so little pressure there. There's also a People's Choice Award so people all across the country will have the opportunity to submit their votes online," Bennett said,

"I was born and raised right here in Lewisburg and it's pretty special to kind of start the-We were the first cidery in the state, so start this cider movement within the state. I guess I'm just honored to create a new industry in West Virginia," Will Lewis, Co-founder of Hawk Knob, added.

"We came into the market with the first commercial cider out of West Virginia at a time when the National Cider market was really booming, but at the same time we felt there was no real representation of traditional Appalachian style ciders," explained Bennett.

These homegrown West Virginians are looking to give Hawk Knob some national recognition one apple at a time.

"We specialize in having a locally sourced cider where we use heritage rottie apples. We use extensive barrel aging and wild fermentation and those things really set us a part and those dry traditional ciders are really rooted in a cultural heritage here, so we're pretty proud to bring them to a national forefront," Bennett said.

"We were once a big apple-producing state throughout the whole country. One of the biggest. So we'd love to bring that back to West Virginia and be known as quality cider," Lewis said.

Hawk Knob will be heading to Nashville in January to compete for the Farm Bureau Entrepreneur of the Year Award. You can see their submission, follow the link https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ayUQVrS5uv8&feature=youtu.be or visit their website http://www.hawkknob.com/?age-verified=cc92be0ff3.