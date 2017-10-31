Lady Spartans Soccer aiming for a state title

Fairlea, WV

WVVA-TV

This weekend the Greenbrier East girls soccer team finds themselves in some familiar territory back into the state final four for the second time in the last three years. "Starting the season off I was kind of skeptical. I didn't have my doubts, but I was saying you know we got to pick some things up before the end of the season and then we got here and they ended up working together and we ended up gelling, it's just awesome" said Greenbrier East head coach Courtney Hudnall.

The Lady Spartans defeated George Washington last week in the regional final 1-0 to return to Beckley in hopes of capturing that elusive first state championship. "I played here for my high school career and never made it to states. so I can only imagine what and how they feel to be able to see it twice" said Hudnall. "That's always been our talk. is to before I leave to get a state championship. So that's the goal" said senior Carly Midkiff.

With just two players on the roster from their last state appearance, having some experience to fall back on is helping in their preparation. "It's definitely something that is a tougher atmosphere, but it definitely helps" said Midkiff. "I think it's definitely helpful knowing what to expect kind of as like pressure wise and you know just the whole nervousness thing, but I think we can definitely do it" said senior Jordan Heard.

The team will be playing with some special motivation as they will wear these shirts honoring lee Pittsenbarger one of their biggest fans. The father of a Greenbrier East boys soccer player who suffered a stroke earlier in the season and they say this title run is for him. "Even with the boys not being in the final, he came to all of our sectionals, our regionals and he was there just rooting on the girls. he's like a family member to us" said Hudnall. "We just kind of want to do it for him. You know as like a way to like bring us all together for him" said Heard.