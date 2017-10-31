Lady Spartans Soccer aiming for a state title

This weekend the Greenbrier East girls soccer team finds themselves in some familiar territory back into the state final four for the second time in the last three yearsMore >>
The final week of the high school football regular season has a familiar feel all across the area, win and get inMore >>
WVSSAC HS Football Ratings 10/31More >>
A Marshall University football player has been suspended from the team indefinitely after an incident over the weekend at a restaurant near the campus.More >>
Graham is looking to end the regular the season with a bangMore >>
Here are the Plays of the Week from Week 10More >>
Former high school basketball coaching legend Lewis D'Antoni has died at the age of 103.More >>
Virginia Tech improves to 7-1 with win over Duke.More >>
Marshall snaps five game win streak with 41-30 loss to Florida International.More >>
West Virginia falls in a shootout to Oklahoma State 50-39 in Morgantown.More >>
