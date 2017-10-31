Independence and Shady Spring in a must win situation

Coal City and Shady Spring, WV

The final week of the high school football regular season has a familiar feel all across the area, win and get in. Several teams fit that bill coming into Friday night. Including Independence, who also needs some help along the way.

The patriots will host winless Roane Co on Friday night in Coal City. This group sits at 5-4 on the season after winning 4 in a row. They currently sit on the outside looking in on the top 16. A win against the raiders would help, and some teams in front of them need to lose as well. Its not an easy thing to go through, but head coach Mark Montgomery says know what's at stake. "This is the ultimate coaching cliche, but Roane Co is the best 0-9 team you've ever seen. They can do a lot of things. If we win that will be 5 in a row, puts us at 6-4. Lot of things need to happen mathematically, some teams have to lose in front of us. But, its our fault. We lost a couple games early on."

Staying in Raleigh County where Shady Spring is in the same boat. The Tigers are sitting at 5-4 on the year after winning 3 in a row. They will be back at home for the first time in over a month as Pocahontas County comes to town. The Warriors need a win to get, just like the tigers do. Head coach Vince Culicerto says his guys have done a great job getting back to a winning record, and he hopes that bleeds into next year. "All of them are back and they got that taste of victory. Hopefully we can build on it. It can't hurt. Hopefully we know what it feels like to win and we'll work hard for next year."

