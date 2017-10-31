What exactly does Halloween mean?

From parties for adults to trick-or-treat for kids, Halloween is one of the most popular holidays in America. But for some, it also carries spiritual significance.

November 1st is recognized on the Christian calendar as All Saints Day, so the name Halloween derives from All Hallows Evening. On All Saints Day, believers fondly remember the saints of the church who have previously passed on. Dr. Bob Boozer, a professor at Bluefield College, says there are parallels between the religious All Saints Day, and Memorial Day. "Should we pause and honor those people (veterans)? Absolutely. Should we pause and honor the people who have perpetuated the kingdom of heaven here on earth? Absolutely. That's what we do on November 1st. We celebrate that."

Tonight, some of the faithful will honor the saints by lighting candles on their graves, while others will attend vigils or abstain from certain foods, like meat.

