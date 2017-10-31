WVSSAC HS Football Ratings 10/31 - WVVA TV Bluefield Beckley WV News, Weather and Sports

WVSSAC HS Football Ratings 10/31

Posted:

Parkersburg, WV

WVVA-TV

WVSSAC HS Football Ratings 10/31

AAA

1. Huntington

2. Martinsburg

3. University

4. Spring Valley

5. Musselman

6. Capital

7. Parkersburg

8. John Marshall

9. Hedgesville

9. Hurricane

11. Cabell Midland

12. George Washington

13. Spring Mills

13. Wheeling Park

15. Morgantown

16. St Albans

24. Greenbrier East

27. Beckley

28. Princeton

AA

1. Bluefield

2. Mingo Central

3. Fairmont Senior

4. Bridgeport

5. Wayne

6. Liberty Harrison

7. James Monroe

8. Point Pleasant

9. Winfield

10. Nicholas Co

11. Braxton Co

12. Robert C. Byrd

13. Phillip Barbour

14. Lincoln

15. Weir

16. Keyser

17. Pikeview

20. Independence

20. Shady Spring

24. Oak Hill

26. Westside

34. River View

37. Wyoming East

42. Liberty Raleigh

A

1. East Hardy

2. South Harrison

3. Midland Trail

4. Tug Valley

5. St Marys

6. Webster Co

7. Cameron

8. Doddridge Co

9. Madonna

10. Sherman

11. Fayetteville

11. Wheeling Central

13. Richwood

14. Summers Co

15. Ravenswood

16. Williamstown

23. Mount View

25. Valley Fayette

28. Montcalm

31. Meadow Bridge

37. Greenbrier West 

