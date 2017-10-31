COLD CASE APB: 'The trail turns cold'

PAX, W.Va. (WVVA) All that's left of Josh Dillon's former home in Pax is rubble. Empty milk cartons alongside two sheds are all that remain of a life detectives say was brutally cut short.

Fayette County Sheriff's detectives said they found Dillon in his trailer overlooking Interstate-77 after responding a disturbance call at the Town Creek Road residence on July 22, 2015. But once they arrived on scene, Dillion was found shot to death.



"We started investigating to learn more about who he'd been seen with and things like that but the case went cold. In a community like Pax, it makes it tough because everybody's connected," explained Fayette County Sherrif's Det. Cpl. James Pack.

Now, more than two years after Dillon's murder, Det. Pack is turning up the heat to find his killer.



"The last time we can put Josh alive. He was with three or four of his friends. They say they dropped him off but never saw him after that. There was an active meth lab at the residence when we arrived on scene," said Det. Pack.



Det. Pack hopes for some possible witnesses that circumstances have changed; that they may now be in a position to come forward.



"It's a small community. People talk. People hear things. In so many cases, it's the public that gives us the information we need to solve these cases."

Crimestoppers is offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to a conviction.



Those with information can call the Fayette County Sheriff's Dept., CrimeStoppers at 255-STOP, or visit their new website at http://CrimeStoppersWV.com/.

Tips may remain anonymous.