One person arrested after armed robbery in Fayette County

It was a busy afternoon at one popular Halloween store in Beckley as trick-or-treaters were making their last minute costume purchases.More >>
It all starts with the apples. Buckets of them. And then comes the mashing. This is Hawk Knob Appalachian Hard Cider and Mead hard at work and for their efforts, they're a finalist in the American Farm Bureau Federation's Rural Entrepreneurship Challenge and that means a grant of $15,000.More >>
From parties for adults to trick-or-treat for kids, Halloween is one of the most popular holidays in America. But for some, it also carries spiritual significance. November 1st is recognized on the Christian calendar as All Saints Day, so the name Halloween derives from All Hallows Evening.More >>
More than two years after a Fayette County man was shot dead in his home, detectives are turning up the heat to find his killer.More >>
The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an attempted robbery in the Hopewell area in Victor on Wednesday.
The two major-party candidates in the nation's marquee gubernatorial contest are getting record amounts of cash in the final weeks of the campaign.More >>
