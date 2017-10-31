One person arrested after armed robbery in Fayette County - WVVA TV Bluefield Beckley WV News, Weather and Sports

One person arrested after armed robbery in Fayette County

By Annie Moore, WVVA Multimedia Journalist - Beckley newsroom
VICTOR, W.Va. (WVVA) The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an attempted armed robbery in the Hopewell area in Victor on Wednesday.

According to Sheriff Mike Fridley, the call came into dispatch around 6 p.m. on Sunday of a person who had reportedly brandished a deadly weapon at 503 Hopewell Road in Victor. 

After arriving on scene, deputies found a 45-year-old victim who they say had been held at gunpoint by a subject in his driveway demanding drugs. 
They say a man who was accompanying the subject searched the victim for a weapon, but after failing to obtain anything from the victim, they said the suspects fled. 

Deputies were able to identify the armed subject as Brian Stephen Willis, age 29 of Victor.  Willis was arrested on Monday in the Ansted area without incident.  Willis was charged with one felony count of Attempted Robbery and one count of Brandishing a Deadly Weapon.  Willis posted a $50,000.00 bond today in Magistrate Court.  

The other subject involved in this incident has been identified, but his name is not being released at this time, as the investigation continues. 

Anyone having any information concerning this incident is urged to contact the Fayette County 911 Center at (304) 574-3590 or Crime Stoppers of West Virginia at (304) 255-7867.  You may also submit a thru our Department Facebook page, “Fayette County Sheriff’s Department.”  This incident remains under investigation by Deputy Sheriff M.A. Sifers.

