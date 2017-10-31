Athens Elementary student wins Fire Safety Poster Contest

The winners have been selected for the second annual Fire Safety Poster Contest sponsored by the West Virginia Fire Marshal's Office.

Out of 108 entries from students in 33 counties, a panel of judges (including First Lady Cathy Justice) chose the artwork created by Athens Elementary fifth grader Will Bryant for first place.

According the news release, Bryant's poster will grace the cover of a special 2018 wall calendar "and will be the featured art for October, during which National Fire Prevention Week takes place."

Eleven other students from around the state were selected as honorable mentions and their artwork will also be featured in the calendar.

January: Sofia D’Annunzio, 4th grade, St. Mary’s Grade School, Harrison County;

February: Madelyn Burkes, 2nd grade, Culloden Elementary, Cabell County;

March: Riley Lanza, 5th grade, St. Mary’s Grade School, Harrison County;

April: Lillyanne Paree, 1st grade, West Liberty Elementary, Ohio County;

May: Elizabeth Greene, kindergarten, Paden City Elementary, Wetzel County;

June: Garrett Addis, 1st grade, Culloden Elementary, Cabell County;

July: Raylan Lusher, kindergarten, Culloden Elementary, Cabell County;

August: Ellie Fox, 3rd grade, Highlawn Elementary, Cabell County;

September: Brooklyn Ratliff, 3rd grade, Gilmer Elementary, Gilmer County;

November: Bella Smith, 4th grade, Culloden Elementary, Cabell County;

December: Andon Pauley, 2nd grade, Whitesville Elementary, Boone County.

Bryant won last year's Fire Safety Poster Contest as well.