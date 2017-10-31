Marshall football player suspended, charged with battery of an officer

HUNTINGTON, WV - A Marshall University football player has been suspended from the team indefinitely after an incident over the weekend at a restaurant near the campus.

Nathaniel Devers, 22, of Akron, Ohio is charged with misdemeanor counts of obstructing, disorderly conduct, public intoxication and two counts of battery of an officer.

According to court documents obtained by WSAZ.com, police responded to a disturbance call at the restaurant early Sunday morning. Devers, along with three other men, refused to leave. Devers reportedly hit a police officer in the face and another in the back of the head. He appeared to be under the influence of alcohol.

The three other men also face misdemeanor charges.