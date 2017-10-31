Mentoring program to begin suspending Raleigh County operations after donors pull funds

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) Big Brothers Big Sisters of South Central West Virginia will begin suspending their mentoring program in Raleigh County on Wednesday.

The move comes on the heels of the loss of nearly $80,000 dollars after the non-profit's announcement that it had accepted a $20,000 grant to train staff members on LGBTQ sensitivity issues.



As a result, Exec. Dir. Sara McDowell announced Monday the organization will no longer be able to recruit or sign up any big sisters, big brothers, little sisters, or little brothers. She said those on the waiting list will be marked as inactive. However, children currently matched will be able to continue in the program with oversight from staff in the organization's Charleston office.

There are currently 34 children in the Raleigh County program between the ages of 6 and 11. Twelve of those children have a big brother or sister.

"We had a few people who wanted us to name our donors. We are not going to be doing that because we're not here to name and shame. That takes away from our focus and energy of recruiting donors who are in alignment of our mission of serving every child."



In the last several days,McDowell said the organization has raised more than $30,000 in the last several weeks, but it was ultimately not enough to meet the need.



"Even though we had hoped to raise the full amount by November 1st, we will continue to reach out and fund raise to bridge the funding gap and continue operations in the communities we currently serve."

According to Big Brothers Big Sisters of America, the national organization was awarded a grant from the Altria Group — a manufacturer of tobacco products — in September 2016, to begin a pilot project with five local chapters. The goal was to help them become inclusive of LGBTQ volunteers and youth.

“Big Brothers Big Sisters of South Central West Virginia will be part of Year Two of the pilot project, which provides $20,000 in grant funding to provide resources and training, and to offset the cost of staff time spent working on the LGBTQ initiative,” the organization said in a statement.