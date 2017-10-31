Amtrak service returns to Roanoke after decades-long hiatus - WVVA TV Bluefield Beckley WV News, Weather and Sports

Amtrak service returns to Roanoke after decades-long hiatus

ROANOKE, Va. (AP) - Amtrak service has returned to Roanoke after a nearly 40-year hiatus.

Passenger service to and from the city is scheduled to resume Tuesday for the first time since 1979. A Northeast regional train will travel from Roanoke to Washington, D.C., and beyond.

Public officials celebrated Amtrak's return with a ribbon-cutting ceremony and public tour of the newly built boarding platform Monday.

