Mathena Center in Princeton holds Trunk or Treat

PRINCETON, WV (WVVA) -

There were lots of little ghosts and goblins spotted in Princeton this evening.

The Chuck Mathena Center hosted their annual Trunk or Treat event in their parking lot. 

There were 22 local businesses and individuals lined up giving out candy. 

And members of the Princeton Fire Department let the kids climb into one of their trucks. 

There was also face painting...

... and several games and a local radio station holding contests.

We spoke with a mother of a small child...

... and she said this kind of an event provides her kids with a safe Halloween experience and peace of mind for her.

A representative from the Mathena Center said that they had well over 3-thousand kids at this year's event

?

