Mother charged with aiding West Virginia escaped inmate

Robin S. Helton Robin S. Helton
Todd Wayne Boyes Todd Wayne Boyes
CHARLESTON, WV (AP) -

A woman has been charged with helping her son after he escaped from a West Virginia jail.

Media outlets report 62-year-old Robin Helton was arraigned Monday in Kanawha County Magistrate Court.

According to a criminal complaint, West Virginia State Police said Todd Wayne Boyes called Helton after his escape Wednesday from the South Central Regional Jail.

The complaint accuses her of driving him to Texas and giving him $2,000. She allegedly told troopers later that "I'd do it again because he's my son."

A statement from U.S. Customs and Border Protection said Boyes was apprehended early Sunday in Nuevo Laredo, Mexico, and handed over by Mexican immigration officers at a bridge leading into Laredo, Texas.

West Virginia escaped inmate caught at Mexico border

Helton was held on $50,000 bond. South Central Regional Jail records didn't indicate whether she has an attorney.

