Princeton City Council signs memorandum for new land

It's a deal that's been about 5 years in the making. But finally, officials with the city of Princeton have reached an agreement to take over a large chunk of property along Bee Street. The city says they plan on moving city hall and several departments to one centralized location, and some city workers... couldn't be happier!

In the agreement, the city is being given the 270,00 square foot property off of Bee Street, where the old Dean Company buildings currently sit, collecting dust. Assistant City Manager Mike Webb says the grounds will hold more than just the new city hall. "City hall, police, fire, public works, and recreation will all have new locations for their departments. A good, clean environment for them to work in, and be a part of the community."

The headquarters for Princeton's public works department is in what used to be an airplane hangar... and director Bo Barker says... the building has seen it's better days. "We don't have no insulation in it. They had tried to put a (new) roof on it several years back, but we've got a lot of leaks in it. Now, we've been here long enough to know where it leaks, so we don't do stuff under that spot and that time. And our break room... I don't know how long that roof is going to last until it falls in."

The city hopes to have the new city hall up and running within a year, though renovations to the Dean building could prolong the move for other departments. "We're really hoping to get to the Dean Company as fast as we can. Of course, it's going to be a real nice facility for us, once we get from this place down to there."

Webb says he's happy to see the fruits of the city's labor finally paying off. "I know they worked on it hard for a couple of years, then it did drop away for a while. It came back strong last November, and we've been working on it day by day since then. We've really accomplished a lot."

For property owners in Princeton who might be worried about their taxes going up. Mike Webb quoted former president George H.W. Bush by saying, "No new taxes."

