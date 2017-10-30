Crane falls off truck in Raleigh County, stalls traffic

A crane falls off a tractor tractor in Raleigh County and ties-up traffic on Route 3.

It happened a couple miles east of Lake Stephens on Monday.

Both lanes of traffic remain closed as of 6:00 p.m. According to highway officials, it will take a couple more hours to remove the crane.

Drivers are being rerouted through Lester.

There were no injuries reported. The Raleigh County Sheriff's Office is also on scene.