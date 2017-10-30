Graham looking to finish the season strong vs. Marion

Bluefield, VA

WVVA-TV

Graham is looking to end the regular the season with a bang. The G-Men have been on a roll ever since that opening night loss. And once again, they have another tough battle on Friday.

It will be senior night for the G-Men as they host Marion at Mitchell Stadium. Graham will enter with a 9-1 record. While the Scarlett Hurricane will do the same after dropping its first game of the year to Virginia last week. What's at stake for either side is several home games for the upcoming playoffs next week. Head coach Tony Palmer says this will be another good warm up for the most important time of the year. "Yea I think its good for you. Something to tune you up because Marion is going to be a playoff team. Its a possibility we could run into each other again. Its a good opportunity to see how we match up against them."