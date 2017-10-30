Authorities encourage safety for Trick or Treating

This is the time of year for kids to have fun, but they also have to remember to be careful to look both ways when crossing busy streets in search of Halloween treats.

"Always ensure that the child has a chaperone with them while Trick or Treating. Be especially careful around traffic. Don't always assume that the driver of another vehicle sees you," said Greenbrier County Sheriff, Bruce Sloan.

"[Chief of Police] JP [Stevens] and his team will be out on the streets as well as helping us get the people in here," added Mayor Andy Pendleton of Rainelle.

Greenbrier Sheriff Bruce Sloan is taking the safety of the children to the next level when it comes to their candy.

"We'll allow the public to use our metal detector at the courthouse to run candy through. Our only stipulation is that they don't bring any candy wrapped in aluminum foil type packaging, but we'll run it through the scanner to make sure there's nothing in the candy to give them a sense of security with what their children have received," Sheriff Sloan said.

In addition to Trick or Treating, Rainelle is having their second Trunk or Treat at Town Hall and Mayor Andy Pendleton points out during much happier times.

"Last year we had it because of the floods and we didn't want the kids to go out on the streets. This year we're allowing the kids to go out because everything seems to be cleaned up as much as possible and really looks a lot better than last year," Mayor Andy said.

This is a way for the community to come together.

"I love doing it. It doesn't cost that much. Everyone comes and helps with it," continued Mayor Andy.

Trunk or Treat set up begins at 5 PM on Halloween with the event from 6-8 PM at Town Hall.

