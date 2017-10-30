Beckley, Raleigh County to consider merging some public services - WVVA TV Bluefield Beckley WV News, Weather and Sports

Beckley, Raleigh County to consider merging some public services

By Annie Moore, WVVA Multimedia Journalist - Beckley newsroom
BECKLEY, RALEIGH COUNTY, W.Va. (WVVA) Leaders in Beckley and Raleigh County have formed an exploratory committee to consider merging some services. 

The announcement was made at Thursday's Community Prosperity meeting at the Black Knight Country Club.

According to Raleigh County Commission Pres. Byrd White, the committee will study whether different county and city agencies could work better under one umbrella. 

"What if instead of people googling Beckley and seeing a population of 20,000 and thinking that's too small, they google the Beckley/ Raleigh County area and see a population of 70-something-thousand," explained White. "We would have more access to grants if we have a metropolitan area. There are easy advantages, but we also have to look at what are the unintended consequences." 

Commission Pres. White, the Zoning Commission's Bill File, and Beckley attorney Victor Flanagan have all been appointed to serve on the committee with more appointments expected soon. 

Ultimately, Flanagan said the goal is to make the area more attractive for grants, potential residents, and new business. 

"What we're looking at is on a very limited basis, initially, what the county and city can agree to do in terms of baby steps. We want to find out what things we can do better together." 

The exploratory committee's first meeting is set for Tuesday. 

