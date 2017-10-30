Law enforcement officers conduct large firearms bust in Beckley - WVVA TV Bluefield Beckley WV News, Weather and Sports

Law enforcement officers conduct large firearms bust in Beckley

Posted:
By Annie Moore, WVVA Multimedia Journalist - Beckley newsroom
BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) The Beckley Police Dept., along with an ATF agent, are conducting a large firearms bust in Beckley right now. 

It is happening at a home on Cook Avenue. According to law enforcement, the bust was the product of a six month-long investigation involving Beckley Police Dept. officers and an ATF agent. (West Virginia Bureau for Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms) 

Officers are still on scene collecting the weapons. The investigative team is also receiving assistance from the U.S. Marshalls Task Force, and the Raleigh County Sheriff's Dept. 


 

