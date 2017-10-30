Former southern West Virginia coaching legend D'Antoni dies at 103

A sad day in southern West Virginia hoops as coaching legend Lewis D'Antoni has died at the age of 103. D'Antoni began his coaching career at Pineville High School back in 1937 through 1941. He also coached at Mullens High School where he led the Rebels to a boys state championship in 1955. He reached the West Virginia state tournament six times and won 450 career games in his 35 year coaching career. D'Antoni won the inaugural West Virginia Sports Writers Association's High School Coach of the Year award. He was also a member of the WVSWA's West Virginia Sports Hall of Fame. He is survived by his wife Betty Jo and four children, Dan, Mike, Mark and Kathy.

