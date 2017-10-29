SCHOOL CLOSING: Whitethorn closed Monday due to heating issues - WVVA TV Bluefield Beckley WV News, Weather and Sports

SCHOOL CLOSING: Whitethorn closed Monday due to heating issues

By Joshua Bolden, Multimedia Journalist
(WVVA) -

Whitethorn Elementarty will be closed Monday, October 30th 2017.

Teresa Russell with the Mercer County Board of Education tells WVVA the closure is due to heating issues.

