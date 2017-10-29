A historic author visits a historic inn in McDowell County

This weekend, a historic bed and breakfast hosted a very historic guest, as the author of "Tom Sawyer" and "The Celebrated Jumping Frog of Calaveras County" came back to life! Guests at the Elkhorn Inn were treated to stories and lectures of legendary humorist Mark Twain, as performed by Doug Riley.More >>
This weekend, a historic bed and breakfast hosted a very historic guest, as the author of "Tom Sawyer" and "The Celebrated Jumping Frog of Calaveras County" came back to life! Guests at the Elkhorn Inn were treated to stories and lectures of legendary humorist Mark Twain, as performed by Doug Riley.More >>
It's looking more and more like the trick part of the trick-or-treat will arrive two days early, as a winter-like pattern sets up on Sunday.More >>
It's looking more and more like the trick part of the trick-or-treat will arrive two days early, as a winter-like pattern sets up on Sunday.More >>
Another Women's Expo is in the books the event is a chance for the girls and women in our area to be empowered.More >>
Another Women's Expo is in the books the event is a chance for the girls and women in our area to be empowered.More >>
Police have arrested a man in connection with the shooting of an off-duty police officer in Summers County.More >>
Police have arrested a man in connection with the shooting of an off-duty police officer in Summers County.More >>
Authorities say a woman's body was found in a wooded area in West Virginia.More >>
Authorities say a woman's body was found in a wooded area in West Virginia.More >>
Police in White Sulphur Springs seized 21 grams of heroin and 125 grams of methamphetamine during a traffic stop on Main Street.More >>
Police in White Sulphur Springs seized 21 grams of heroin and 125 grams of methamphetamine during a traffic stop on Main Street.More >>
The Greenbrier County man who's the Mountaineer Mascot at WVU faces DUI charges.More >>
The Greenbrier County man who's the Mountaineer Mascot at WVU faces DUI charges.More >>
Active Southern West Virginia is taking some of its fitness programs indoors. WVVA's Annie Moore has the details.More >>
Active Southern West Virginia is taking some of its fitness programs indoors. WVVA's Annie Moore has the details.More >>