A historic author visits a historic inn in McDowell County

This weekend, a historic bed and breakfast hosted a very historic guest, as the author of "Tom Sawyer" and "The Celebrated Jumping Frog of Calaveras County" came back to life!

Guests at the Elkhorn Inn were treated to stories and lectures of legendary humorist Mark Twain, as performed by Doug Riley. Riley says he first performed the role for a play at a high school, where he was serving as principal. "My drama teacher wanted to do a production of "Big River", which was at that time the latest production on Broadway of Huck Finn. Two weeks later, she came back and said, 'I'm ready to cast Mark Twain.' I said 'Yeah, who are you going to get?' And she got this big smile on her face."

Riley, who has been portraying Twain for 11 years now, does his performances through the West Virginia Humanities Council's "History Alive" program. "I've been on the roster for the History Alive program for Mark Twain for the last six years now. It's an excellent program. There's 15 characters currently on the roster."

After listening to Riley as Twain share stories of growing up in Hannibal, Missouri, guests were treated to a fish dinner, a favorite of Twain's. Innkeeper Elisse Clark says the idea for this weekend came about after Riley stopped at the Inn, looking for a place to stay. "He was giving a performance in Welch at the library, and he stayed here at the Inn. While he was staying at the Inn, he fell in love with it, and we were very blessed by that... and he wanted to do an event here."

When asked about the fun and enjoyment he gets out of portraying Twain, Riley responds, "Well, you get a lot... or else you wouldn't want to do it"

