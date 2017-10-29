2017 Women's Expo wraps up in Brushfork

Another Women's Expo is in the books the event is a chance for the girls and women in our area to be empowered and that's something the Princeton Mercer County Chamber of Commerce President and Robert Farley is proud to see..

"A small business three to five people sitting out there they may not have 2000 people come in a year where they have four, five, six thousand walk in front of their booth in two days. “

For Farley the sixteenth year is also bittersweet. It is his last.

“It's been a good life with the power company 35 years and the chamber 15 so it's time to go home,” said Farley.

Farley says one of the things he thinks is most beneficial about the expo is the amount of exposure mom and pop businesses receive.

“I love to see smile and just the blessings that get laid on your heart and just to see people smile and have fun and get a lot of hugs and a lot of kisses,” said Granary Gifts, owner Sheila Stillwell.

“It's a very humbling experience to recognize that the Lord has given me the gift to write,” said McDowell County native and author Adda Leah Davis, “to have a place available to have other people see it and to have people come back and say 'I love your books.'”

While Farley is leaving he firmly believes the expo, the Women's Committee, and chambers that help put this all together will continue create economic change in our community.

“It's a marketing tool. You're showing people you're here you do this so they'll come back.”