Virginia Tech gets by struggling Duke

On a rainy night in Blacksburg, the Virginia Tech Hokies were able to hand the Duke Blue Devils their fifth straight loss with a 24-3 victory. Freshman quarterback Josh Jackson had a passing and rushing touchdown in the win for the Hokies. Tremaine Edmunds had 10 tackles to lead the Tech defense.The Hokies are now 7-1 for the first time since 2011. Their attention now shifts to a road date next weekend with top 10 Miami.