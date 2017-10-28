Virginia Tech gets by struggling Duke - WVVA TV Bluefield Beckley WV News, Weather and Sports

Virginia Tech gets by struggling Duke

Posted:

On a rainy night in Blacksburg, the Virginia Tech Hokies were able to hand the Duke Blue Devils their fifth straight loss with a 24-3 victory. Freshman quarterback Josh Jackson had a passing and rushing touchdown in the win for the Hokies. Tremaine Edmunds had 10 tackles to lead the Tech defense.The Hokies are now 7-1 for the first time since 2011. Their attention now shifts to a road date next weekend with top 10 Miami. 

