Marshall slips at home to Florida International

Coming in as one of the hottest teams in the country, Marshall had a five game win streak as they were back in Huntington to take on conference opponent Florida International. The Herd fell behind early and were unable to catch up and as a result, had their win streak snapped by a final 41-30. The Herd cut the lead down to as much as eight in the fourth quarter, but it wasn't enough. Chase Litton was 33-52 for 363 yards, throwing three touchdowns and two interceptions. Tyre Brady and Marcel Williams each had a touchdown reception for the Herd. Thomas Owens had seven receptions for 114 yards and two touchdowns for the Panthers. The Herd drop to 6-2 on the season. They take back to the road next weekend to battle with Florida Atlantic.