Oklahoma State corrals West Virginia Mountaineers

Virginia Tech improves to 7-1 with win over Duke.More >>
Marshall snaps five game win streak with 41-30 loss to Florida International.More >>
West Virginia falls in a shootout to Oklahoma State 50-39 in Morgantown.More >>
Bluefield College defeats Union 17-7 to improve to 6-3 on the season.More >>
Football Friday Week 10: OvertimeMore >>
Football Friday Week 10: 2nd HalfMore >>
Football Friday Week 10: 1st HalfMore >>
Welcome to WVVA's LIVE Friday Night Football Scoreboard! Get up-to-the-minute scores from games across the Two Virginias' throughout the night.More >>
WVSSAC AA/A Soccer Region 3 FinalsMore >>
Tonight's Thursday Conversation Focuses on Bluefield College senior defensive lineman Darius FlowersMore >>
