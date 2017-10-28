Oklahoma State corrals West Virginia Mountaineers

The West Virginia Mountaineers were able to hold off a hard-charging Baylor team last week in Waco to get a 38-36 victory. Back in Morgantown on Saturday, they were unable to stay with Oklahoma State and fell in a shootout 50-39. Will Grier had a tough day for the Mountaineers going 20-42 for 285 yards, throwing four interceptions to just two touchdowns. Wide Receiver David Sills had just three catches for 44 yards. The 50 points by the Cowboys is the most points allowed by the Mountaineers all season. West Virginia falls to 5-3 overall and 3-2 in the Big 12. They will continue at home next week as they take on Iowa State.