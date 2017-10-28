Bluefield College beats Union for fifth straight win

The Bluefield College Rams were able to battle through the elements on Saturday night in Mitchell Stadium and get their fifth straight win with a 17-7 victory over Union. Rashad Butler led the Rams with 144 yards on 19 attempts, including a 61 yard rushing touchdown in the second quarter. Malik Brown and Alex Martin also had 90 yards or more in the Rams rushing attack. The Rams defense also came up big causing four Bulldog turnovers, including two interceptions. The Rams improve to 6-3 on the season. Next week, they will hit the road to take on Reinhardt.