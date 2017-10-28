Winter-Like Sunday Weather

It's looking more and more like the trick part of the trick-or-treat will arrive two days early, as a winter-like pattern sets up on Sunday. Saturday showers will lead to some heavy Saturday-night rain, with total by Sunday afternoon in the 1”- 2” range. We're not expecting major problematic flooding, but low-lying areas and streets again could have ponding water, so be careful on the roads tonight.

Rain will turn to occasional showers by Sunday morning with temps starting out around 40 degrees. Colder air will spill in from the northwest Sunday morning, leading to breezy winds of 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph. Temperatures will fall into the 30s through the day, leading to wind-chill feel temperatures in the 20s, so bundle up if you're headed outdoors!

Snow will likely mix in with any rain showers by early afternoon, and by late-afternoon, elevations above 2000 ft (including Beckley, Bluefield, Princeton, Lewisburg, Richlands, Bland, and Tazewell) will be seeing mostly just snow showers up until about 10 PM. Some snow could stick to grassy surfaces, but road temperatures will be too warm for major driving impacts. However, the higher elevations above 3000 feet north of the Greenbrier Valley could see and inch or two, along with Burkes Garden and Flat Top, so be advised if your driving out that way.

Rain and snow showers will taper off around midnight, leading to a chilly Monday morning with most areas dropping just below freezing. We'll see partly-sunny skies for Monday and Halloween as high temps rebound to about 50 degrees or so. Trick or Treat temps will be in the mid to upper 40s on Halloween evening with mostly-clear skies.