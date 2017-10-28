36 Hour Water Conservation in Pocahontas, Virginia - WVVA TV Bluefield Beckley WV News, Weather and Sports

36 Hour Water Conservation in Pocahontas, Virginia

By Joshua Bolden, Multimedia Journalist
This is a notice to the public and residents of Pocahontas, Virginia. Mayor Benjamin Gibson is asking for water conservation of this are for the next thirty-six hours. This order is in effect due to some high service water pumps being worked on until late tomorrow. WVVA will officially announce when the conservation period is over as we learn more.

