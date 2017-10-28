UPDATE: Man arrested in shooting of Alderson police officer

Update:

According to Senior Trooper N.C. Booth of the West Virginia State Police Hinton Detachment, an investigation is ongoing in the case of attempted murder In Alderson.

The shooting occurred just before midnight on Friday on Eagle Branch Rd.

So far, the investigation has found that 66 year old Frederick D. Tolliver discharged a firearm in the direction of an ATV carrying five occupants as the driver of the ATV was using Tolliver's driveway to turn around in. One of those occupants was Alderson Police Officer Mac Brackenrich.

According to the press release, an altercation occurred earlier in the evening, which could have led to the shooting.

Three of the occupants of the ATV were wounded by gunfire, including Brackenrich who was shot in the neck and flown to CAMC for treatment.

Tyler Smith was shot in the foot and taken to Greenbrier Valley Hospital, and Shannon Earhart received minor injuries from bullet fragments.

Tolliver was charged with five counts of attempted murder and three counts of malicious wounding.

The incident is still under investigation.

