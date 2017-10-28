UPDATE: Man arrested in shooting of Alderson police officer

Police have arrested a man in connection with the shooting of an off-duty police officer in Summers County.

Alderson, WV Police Officer Mccaden Brackenrich was shot Friday night. He was airlifted to Charleston Area Medical Center. According to the news release, two others were shot. The details on their conditions are not known.

One man has been arrested in connection with the shooting. Frederick Tolliver is jailed on $100,000 bond.

The investigation is being handled by the West Virginia State Police.

